BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man is facing several charges after he was arrested while driving intoxicated with a child inside the vehicle.

Jameson Pierre, 33, was arrested by the Zionsville Police Department on charges of neglect of a dependent, public intoxication, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person with a passenger less than 18 years old.

On Nov. 11, around 11:08 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop regarding a possible drunk driver traveling near S. Ford Road. After the officer pulled over Pierre, he located a 4-year-old child sitting in the car’s back seat and noticed that Pierre’s eyes were glossy and had a strong odor.

According to court documents, Pierre stated that he had drunk [alcohol] at a party earlier in the day.

During the traffic stop, the officer observed signs of impairment from Pierre and administered several field sobriety tests, which he failed.

The Indiana Department of Child Services was contacted, and the child was released to a family member.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.