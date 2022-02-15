INDIANAPOLIS — A man wanted for an Indianapolis murder that occurred last July was arrested in Union City, Tennessee, by U.S. Marshals on Feb. 11.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the wanted fugitive, identified as Jeremy Etheridge, was the suspect in the murder of 43-year-old Sean Nailor. Nailor was found shot and killed inside an apartment at Sherbrook Apartments located in the 8000 block of McFarland Court on July 26, 2021.

The U.S. Marshals reported Etheridge was found in Tennessee with another fugitive, Eric Garrett, 64, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony theft out of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to court documents, EMTs were called out to MacFarland Court just before 3 a.m. on July 26, 2021. The caller reportedly would not tell dispatch the nature of the emergency, but when EMTs arrived they were greeted at the door by a shirtless man and saw Nailor lying on the floor behind him. The shirtless man was later determined to be Etheridge, who was the sole resident of the apartment.

Etheridge reportedly told the EMTs that Nailor was shot through the walls. Nailor was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased less than two hours later. An autopsy later determined Nailor died from multiple gunshot wounds. One spent bullet was recovered from his pelvis, according to court records.

At the scene of the crime, police spoke to Etheridge who reportedly told officers a known friend of his and Nailor’s was the shooter. A search of the apartment ended with police discovering a Taurus 9mm hangun along with four spent bullet casings. The handgun was found under the living room couch, according to the documents, and no evidence was present of a shooting happening through the walls, windows or door of the apartment.

Etheridge was taken into the homicide officer but refused to make a statement. Detectives took his prints and a DNA swab before releasing him.

In October of 2021, the crime lab linked the Taurus 9mm handgun found at the crime scene to the bullet found in Nailor along with being a match to the bullets found in the apartment and a bullet found outside in the apartment in the grass where a neighbor told police he saw Etheridge firing a handgun into the air only a days before the deadly shooting.

Police were then able to trace the gun and found it was purchased by an ex-girlfriend of Etheridge’s who told police she hadn’t even been aware the gun had been taken from her closet.

In November of 2021, the crime lab forensic team issued a report finding that DNA found on the Taurus handgun and the pistol magazine were a match for DNA collected for Etheridge.

A warrant for Etheridge’s arrest was issued on Dec. 20 by IMPD.