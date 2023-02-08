INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested for arson following a fire Indy’s near east side that put an IFD firefighter into a coma.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3:50 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Rural Street for a vacant residence that was on fire.

Upon arrival, 12 IFD crews found a single-story building showing heavy black smoke. The fire was put out around 4:15 p.m.

One IFD fireman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be evaluated after complaining of a “heat-related injury,” IFD said. While in the ER, his condition worsened and he was put into a medically-induced coma.

The fireman remained in the coma for 48 hours, IFD said. He is showing significant improvement as of Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be released by the end of the week.

IFD announced Wednesday that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IFD crews made an arrest of an adult male for his involvement in the intentionally set fire.

“Investigators are awaiting additional charges to be filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of Arson,” IFD said.

So far, the man arrested has not been named. We have requested that information from Indianapolis police.

19 arrests were made for arsons in Indianapolis in 2022, IFD said.