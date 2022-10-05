INDIANAPOLIS – In the early morning hours Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers found 35-year-old Sabrina Travis dead on a near east side sidewalk.

Police have now arrested a man in connection with her death. IMPD said 20-year-old Ronnie Smith has been taken into custody on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, East District officers were dispatched to 2725 E. Michigan St. near the Rural Inn. They found Travis lying on the sidewalk suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

IMPD said tips from the community helped them in the investigation, as did officers’ knowledge of the area. Additional information from license plate readers and public safety cameras also led them to Smith, police said.

Detectives located Smith this week and arrested him without further incident. He was booked into jail Tuesday. The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit assisted efforts to find him.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in the case.

Travis’ shooting was one of several cases police investigated overnight Saturday into Sunday over the weekend.