Man arrested on attempted murder charge following Fishers shooting

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a shooting that put area schools and daycares on lockdown last week.

On May 5, several people reported hearing gunshots near 131st Street and Cumberland Road. The Hamilton County Communications Center started receiving calls shortly after 7:30 a.m.

The gunfire originated from the Flats at Fishers Marketplace located at 9588 Ambleside Drive, police said.

After a search that included K9s, a drone, and Emergency Response Team members, police determined no one was hurt.

At the time of the incident, police appealed to the public for information about the shooting.

On May 10, detectives with the Fishers Police Department arrested 19-year-old Tyreik Buckner in connection with the shooting.

Police said Buckner fired a gun during an argument with another person. The other individual was not injured during the incident.

Preliminary charges against Buckner include attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.