Man arrested on drunk driving charges in crash that killed 2 people on southwest side of Indianapolis

Indianapolis Area Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Grahm Parker

Grahm Parker

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of driving drunk faces charges in connection with a crash that killed two people.

According to court records, 27-year-old Grahm Parker was arrested on two counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were called to the 4600 block of Kentucky Avenue near High School Road Sunday night, where they found 31-year-old Cody Dion and 32-year-old Geoffrey Wilson had been hit by a car. Both were killed.

Parker, who police said was driving the car that hit both men, remained at the scene. IMPD previously said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News