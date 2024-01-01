MARION, Ind. – An investigation in Marion led authorities to arrest a man on drug-related charges.

The JEAN (Joint Enforcement Against Narcotics) Team Drug Task Force took 35-year-old Juan Purvis into custody on Dec. 29 after an investigation into drug activity at a home on West 7th Street in Marion.

Purvis was booked into the Grant County Jail on multiple charges, including dealing and possessing methamphetamine; dealing and possessing marijuana; neglect of a dependent; and maintaining a common nuisance.

During the investigation, police seized 331.4 grams of meth and 930.55 grams of marijuana, along with a semiautomatic handgun and more than $1,500 in cash.

Purvis was already on probation from Grant Circuit Court, with the offense related to possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. His risk level had been considered “very high,” police said.

The JEAN Team Drug Task Force consists of resources from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department. Last week’s operation also involved the Wabash County Drug Task Force.