INDIANAPOLIS – A man who was begging for money outside an Indianapolis store ended up robbing it, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened on May 5 around 9:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar store located at 2925 Madison Ave.

A man who’d been soliciting for money outside entered the store with a chrome handgun and demanded cash.

Image via Crime Stoppers/IMPD

He’s described as 5’10” to 6’ tall and about 19 or 20 years old. He had brown eyes and patchy facial hair. A face mask obscured his features.

Police released surveillance images of the man, who also carried a cardboard sign appealing for help.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).