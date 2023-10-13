INDIANAPOLIS — A man caught holding a bloody knife has been found guilty of murdering 53-year-old Tiffany Gough in a Lake Castleton apartment complex in 2021.

After a three-day jury trial, Jhabriel Munoz was found guilty of murder along with one count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 felony.

According to previous reports, police responded to the Lake Castleton apartments on Constitution Drive on July 10, 2021, where officers entered the apartment and found then-25-year-old Munoz holding a bloody knife.

Tiffany Gough (photo provided by family) Booking photo of Jhabriel Munoz (IMPD)

Munoz was reportedly looking out the front door peephole when officers entered the apartment through an open sliding back door. Munoz was ordered to drop the knife and was taken into custody.

After searching the apartment, police found Gough’s dead body in a bedroom along with an injured dog. Gough had been stabbed multiple times, according to police, as had the dog.

Previous reports detail that Munoz gave inconsistent and conflicting explanations for why he murdered Gough.

Munoz faces up to 65 years in prison on his murder conviction. His sentencing date has not yet been determined.