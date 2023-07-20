KOKOMO, Ind. — A man has officially been charged after police claim that he was involved in a stabbing in Kokomo in April.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, 42-year-old Leonard Sims was charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, in relation to an April 2 stabbing.

The Kokomo Police Department was called to a local hospital on April 2 in response to a man arriving at the emergency room with multiple lacerations. According to previous reports, the incident reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Luke Court and police identified Sims as the suspect.

The department said that investigators learned that Sims left Indiana after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Sims was located on April 11 in Clarksville, Tennessee, according to the release.

Officials said that the case continues to be under investigation