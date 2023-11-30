HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis motorcyclist has been charged after he reportedly hit a 14-year-old female riding a bicycle in early August.

According to documents, filed in Hendricks County Court on Wednesday, 22-year-old Trevor Bowman has been charged with one count of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while under the influence, a Level 5 felony, and one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.

According to previous reports, officials with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded on Aug. 10 to a crash near Raceway Road and County Road 300 N. A 14-year-old female riding a bicycle was reportedly struck by Bowman, who was riding a motorcycle southbound on Raceway Road.

Investigators said in the documents that Bowman was driving his motorcycle “at high rates of speed, passing on double yellow lines and driving close behind other vehicles on the roadway before passing.”

“Bowman passed a vehicle just north of the crash location and re-entered the southbound lanes before striking (the girl) on her bicycle,” the documents said.

Witnesses to the incident told police that the incident began on the side of the road when a motorcyclist, later identified as Bowman, was arguing with a person in a grey sedan. Officials said that it appeared that the motorcyclist had a firearm. The motorcyclist then began to chase the sedan on his vehicle.

Officials said the description of the motorcyclist matched the description of Bowman on the night of the crash. The documents also said that a Glock 19x pistol was located with Bowman when law enforcement arrived at the scene after the crash.

In multiple interviews with Bowman, law enforcement officials said that he could not recall what occurred leading up to the crash. Bowman later told officials none of the events had come back to him and he still did not remember what occurred.

Through a crash investigation, officials determined that Bowman could have maneuvered the motorcycle around the girl if he was travelling the speed limit. Officials estimated that Bowman was travelling around 52 mph in a posted 40 mph area during the incident.

In a toxicology report, officials said Bowman had multiple substances in his blood, including delta-9 Carboxy THC, delta-9 THC, benzoylecgonine and cocaine.

“Through (law enforcement’s) reconstruction of this traffic crash, (they were) able to determine Bowman was travelling well above the posted speed limit,” the documents read. “Bowman’s reckless operation of the motorcycle was observed by several witnesses. Several statements were provided of Bowman travelling at unsafe speeds, passing on double yellow lines, riding directly behind other vehicles and quickly accelerating after passing.”