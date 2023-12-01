INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is facing multiple counts of child pornography possession while he was out on bond after being charged for pointing a firearm in late February.

According to court documents, filed in late November in Marion County, 24-year-old Samuel Weekly was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony, in relation to multiple files that Weekly reportedly had between April 1 and Nov. 21.

In August, officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a number of cybertips that reportedly linked Weekly’s online accounts to child pornography images. When police conducted a search warrant, IMPD found multiple images of child pornography, including images of adults performing sex acts on children.

Through further search warrants, IMPD unveiled that the Google account was linked to Weekly. They also found various searches that Weekly reportedly made on the account, including:

Pornstars that look like (children)

Nude kid

CP

Kids bathing

On Nov. 20, detectives were granted a search warrant for Weekly’s address on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. When detectives first spoke with Weekly, court documents said that he removed a cell phone from his pocket.

During the conversation with police, Weekly reportedly confirmed he lived at the address on the near southeast side of Indianapolis and he operated a number of Gmail accounts. When officers reportedly showed Weekly a screenshot image from one of the Gmail accounts, Weekly requested a lawyer.

This comes after Weekly was charged with one count of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, in relation to an incident at his home in late February. According to court documents, Weekly reportedly pointed his firearm at a woman during an argument.

The documents said the woman parallel parked her car in a way that prevented Weekly and another person from leaving and Weekly reportedly produced a handgun and pointed at her from the street while she was on her front porch.

According to the documents, Weekly’s pretrial hearing for his child pornography-related case is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2024. His jury trial in this case is scheduled for March 4, 2024.

Weekly’s pretrial hearing for his pointing a firearm-related case is scheduled for Dec. 14.