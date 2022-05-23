INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a man accused of killing an 18-year-old in April.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 23-year-old Roberto Melendrez-Moran was charged Monday with the murder of Ngun Peng. He was arrested on May 17 on a warrant for dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine and dealing marijuana.

On the afternoon of April 25, police were called to the Fountain Lake Villas apartments, located in the 8800 block of St. Peter Street, near U.S. 31 and County Line Road on the city’s south side. Officers arrived to find Peng suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died that evening.

IMPD said detectives determined Melendrez-Moran was a suspect through their ensuing investigation. Police noted that multiple witnesses provided information to detectives.