WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Connersville man was arrested on operating while intoxicated charges after a deadly crash Thursday night in Wayne County.

Shortly before midnight, authorities were called to a crash at S.R. 1 and Boyd Road.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Levi M. Cregar, of Connersville, was walking along S.R. 1 when he was struck by a 2003 Dodge Dakota driven by 53-year-old Robert Lee McKinney Jr.

Cergar was treated at the scene before being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died from his injuries, WCSO said.

McKinney Jr. was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail on an initial charge of operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury. The sheriff’s office said the charge will be updated in response to Cergar’s death.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.