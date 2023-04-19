INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man has been found guilty on several charges in relation to a 2020 double shooting near an east side Indy gas station that injured his cousin and killed his aunt and the family dog.

The trial

Steven D. Boykin, 43, has been convicted of murder, among other charges, in the November 2020 double shooting, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced on Wednesday.

Boykin, the prosecutor said, was found guilty of the following during a bench trial that was conducted on March 28:

Murder

Attempted murder

Aggravated battery

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Killing a domestic animal

In addition to the charges, Mears said that Boykin was also found guilty of the Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement.

Boykin’s sentencing hearing has been set for 9 a.m. on May 17.

The shooting

The charges stem from an early morning incident on Nov. 1, 2020, when Indianapolis Metro police officers were called to a gas station on the city’s east side for a person shot.

Upon arrival at the E. 42nd Street gas station, IMPD said officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. However, police said the man was still able to speak.

IMPD said officers soon found out that the victim had actually been shot at a nearby residence he shared with his mother, Mia Harrison. The victim, IMPD said, had jumped out of a window and driven to the gas station for help.

Police said the victim directed officers to his mother’s house, saying that she was in danger. The victim also told police that his cousin, later identified as Boykin, was the person who shot him.

Officers then drove to Harrison’s house near E. 30th Place and said they heard gunshots coming from inside the home. IMPD SWAT officers were called and they soon took Boykin, who was found inside, into custody.

After getting a search warrant, IMPD said officers went inside the home and found both Harrison and the family’s dog, Bluego, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

IMPD said investigators were able to match the fired casings found inside the home to the gun that was found on Boykin when he was arrested. He has now been convicted of multiple felony charges for the shootings.