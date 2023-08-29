BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man has been convicted of three counts of murder by a jury after a seven-day trial in Boone County Circuit court on Aug. 29.

The Boone County prosecutor confirmed 42-year-old Chad Michael Grimball was convicted of the three murder counts and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A Misdemeanor in a media release, Tuesday.

Grimball was charged after a deadly shooting in 2021.

Evidence presented at the trial showed how Grimball shot Grace Bishop, Brannon Martin and Larry Stogsdill “execution style” at a Lebanon apartment off East Walnut Street on Sept. 8, 2021.

Police said after committing the murders, Grimball left the Lebanon area and purposefully disposed of the gun and clothes he was wearing.

Forensic evidence and testimony conclusively linked Grimball to the crime scene and the weapon used in the killings. After an investigation, he was charged in December 2022.

Grimball is currently serving a sentence in an unrelated felony case which was committed in November 2020, prior to the murders.

In April 2021, Grimball was convicted of intimidation, Level 6 Felony; domestic battery, Class A Misdemeanor; battery, Class A Misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, Level 6 Felony; and resisting law enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor.

A woman believed to be Grimball’s girlfriend at the time was also arrested for reportedly supplying the firearm used in the 2021 triple murder.

After Tuesday’s verdict, the Boone County prosecutor issued a response:

The investigative and trial teams worked tirelessly since that tragic night in September of 2021. This verdict is a testament to their unwavering commitment to ensure that justice be served for the victims, their families, and our community of this evil act.” Kent T. Eastwood, Prosecutor

A sentencing hearing has been set for Sept. 26.