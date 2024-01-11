INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted after he shot and killed 23-year-old Payton Wilson on the near east side of Indianapolis in June 2022.

According to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Braven Harris has been convicted of murdering Wilson after a three-day trial.

According to previous reports, officers found Wilson in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of Harlan Street after they were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 2:20 a.m. on June 30, 2022. Investigators identified Harris as a suspect, as documents revealed that Harris shot Wilson multiple times after Wilson asked Harris to leave a party.

The news release states that Harris had been discussing the shooting, telling individuals that he had to “leave town” and “get a new phone” as police were looking for him. Witnesses said that during the incident, Wilson was trying to solve a dispute during the party and asked Harris and another man to leave, because it did not involve them.

“Payton was described by many who knew him as generous and loyal,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the release. “Today, we are grateful for witness cooperation that ultimately led to justice for Payton and his loved ones. Our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”

Officials said a sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 9.