LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was convicted of murder and attempted murder for the 2021 shooting that killed a man and injured his girlfriend in Lawrence, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday.

In addition to murder and attempted murder, Jashawn Jones was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

On April 7 of 2021, Lawrence police officers were called to a home in the 10400 block of Draycott Avenue, where they discovered bullet holes in a back window.

Authorities said police entered the home to find Stephen Banks — who was an invited guest — suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Banks’ girlfriend and her two children were also inside the home, said the prosecutor’s office. The woman was grazed by a bullet.

At the time of the shooting, she had a pending protective order against Jones, who is the father of one of her children, added the prosecutor’s office. Authorities noted that prior to the murder, Jones had become angry with her over visitation issues and sent threatening messages to her in December of 2020.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the backyard and several bullet holes in the walls of the home. They used surveillance footage to track Jones’ whereabouts before the shooting, and dash camera video from an officer responding to the original 911 call showed Jones driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed, said the prosecutor’s office.

Authorities said cellphone forensics placed Jones in the area of Draycott Ave at the time of the murder, and forensic testing located Jones’ DNA on the shell casings discovered at the scene.