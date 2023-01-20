INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, jurors convicted a man in connection with an April 2020 shooting that killed one person and left another seriously injured.

The jury found Dwayne Pope guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 4, 2020, at the Motor 8 Inn on the east side of Indianapolis. Police said Dwayne Pope and two other people approached Dejure Taylor and Robert Edwards. After a brief talk, Pope and another individual pulled their guns and started firing.

Taylor, who was shot more than ten times, died at the scene. Edwards was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting. The footage showed Pope leaving in a silver Nissan; police determined the car had been registered to his girlfriend. Officers located the car at a motel and took Pope into custody.

A search of the motel room and the Nissan turned up clothing Pope had worn in surveillance footage of the shooting. The car had three bullets matching the caliber and make of the rounds fire during the incident.

He’s scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 9, 2023.