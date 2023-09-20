INDIANAPOLIS — A man was convicted of murder this week for his role in a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead on Indy’s near southeast side two years ago.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon that Kyle Roberts was convicted of murder in connection to the fatal shooting. Roberts was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The conviction was confirmed following a trial that lasted for two days.

According to previous reports, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of St. Paul Street on Oct. 14, 2021, in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and reportedly found the victim, identified as 47-year-old Martin Griffin, lying in the side yard of a home with gunshot wounds. Griffin passed away from his injuries shortly after arriving at an area hospital for treatment.

MCPO said that Roberts had shot Griffin with a shotgun after the two had been involved in a brief dispute.

Evidence was reportedly obtained after detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered a camera from Roberts’ room. MCPO said Roberts could be seen entering the view of the camera and grabbing a sub-compact machine gun.

An argument could be overheard. Roberts proceeded to place the machine gun down before grabbing a shotgun and firing a round, which could reportedly be heard off-camera, MCPO said.

“A choice to escalate a simple dispute by picking up a deadly weapon has led to an irreversible loss of life,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “We are proud to secure justice for Mr. Griffin and our thoughts remain with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Roberts is set to receive his sentence on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.