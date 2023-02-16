INDIANAPOLIS – A federal jury convicted the final defendant in a drug ring that primarily operated in Anderson.

Charles House, 40, was found guilty on all twelve counts, including attempting to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking in over 100 kilograms of marijuana and illegally possessing twelve firearms.

The Madison County Drug Task Force began investigating House and his associates in October 2018. Investigators said House traveled to California to buy drugs and then mailed them to multiple addresses in Anderson, where co-conspirators Sean Brown and Marcus Hayes-Patterson were responsible for distribution.

House also used Tommy Compton as his Indianapolis source for marijuana, federal prosecutors said. The defendants employed cell phones and often used code words to conduct drug-related activities. They were taken into custody in February 2020 after a 16-month investigation into the drug ring. Federal prosecutors dubbed the investigation “Operation Glass Box.”

House faces up to a life sentence in federal prison, with a sentencing date yet to be determined.

The investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Anderson Police Department, Madison County Drug Task Force and Muncie Police Department.