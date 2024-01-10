INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured a man early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Officers received a call of a person shot in the 3100 block of Broadway St. just before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body area outside his front door. Police believes that he was going outside to start his car when he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

IMPD has not released any information on a suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.