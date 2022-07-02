A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left one man dead on Indy’s east side.

Officers say the crash happened just before 11:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East 46th Street and North Post Road.

A preliminary investigation by IMPD determined a red pickup truck on North Post Road traveling southbound, struck a northbound passenger car as it was turning west onto East 46th Street.

The man driving the struck passenger car was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Police say the driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.