INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday.

IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff.

It’s unknown at this point where the actual shooting happened.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.