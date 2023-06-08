INDIANAPOLIS – A man died days after being found injured on the near north side last week.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Jeffrey Dean Davis died on Wednesday. He’d originally been injured last week, the coroner’s office said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of North Capitol Avenue on a report of a battered person. They found Davis at the location.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Police said he suffered injuries “consistent with trauma.”

IMPD said the case is currently being considered a death investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).