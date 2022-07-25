INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was able to drive himself to get help after he was shot on Mitthoeffer Road overnight Monday.

Just after 1 a.m., IMPD was sent to the 1100 block of Trowbridge Street (on the near southeast side) for a report of a person shot.

“When they arrived, they found an adult male in a vehicle behind the house that suffered what they believed to be a gunshot wound,” said IMPD Nightwatch Commander Kerry Buckner.

Police say there was somewhat of a language barrier, but officers spoke to a family member who was able to translate and told them the man was visiting an acquaintance on Mitthoeffer Road when he was shot by another male.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say officers searched for a crime scene along Mitthoeffer.

“So we definitely need the community’s help in this,” said Buckner. “…If anybody happened to see anything or has any information pertaining to this — if they could call IMPD at 317-327-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. They could leave an anonymous tip. At this point anything will help us because we don’t know much of anything at this point.”