INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a February shooting at the Jewish Community Center gym.

Latrell Williams is accused of shooting two people during the Feb. 26 incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, possession of a firearm on school property and possession of marijuana.

The shooting stemmed from an argument over choosing teams for a basketball game. According to court documents, Williams chose one of the victims for his team before changing his mind and choosing another. The victim told Williams to “make up his mind.”

After Williams’ team lost the game, the two argued again. According to court documents, Williams said, “I am not going to fight you. I am going to shoot you.”

At that point, he took a gun from his backpack and put it in his jacket pocket. The man Williams had been arguing with continued to play basketball before deciding to leave. That’s when Williams pulled his gun and shot him.

A second person was hit during the incident, police said. Both were taken to the hospital.

The prosecutor’s office also sought a higher bond for Williams, according to court records.

His next hearing is set for March 15, with a jury trial scheduled for June.