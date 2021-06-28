Man faces federal charges in connection with arson at Beech Grove Amtrak facility

Person of interest in building fires at Amtrak Beech Grove Maintenance Facility (courtesy Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms)

INDIANAPOLIS – A man accused of setting fire to the Beech Grove Amtrak facility last month was arrested in Indianapolis Monday.

Casey Sage, 34, is charged with arson. According to federal prosecutors, he trespassed at the facility at 202 Garstang St. on the night of May 1, 2021. In the early morning hours of May 2, investigators said he entered two storage buildings containing flammable or hazardous materials and used railroad flares to ignite each building.

Investigators said surveillance cameras captured Sage moving around the facility.

The buildings erupted in flames, and video footage captured several resulting explosions as well as flying debris. The incident led to a protracted firefighting effort for area crews; Amtrak estimated damage at the facility at approximately $1 million.

“Mr. Sage committed a violent and dangerous criminal act,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “By burning down two buildings containing flammable and hazardous materials, Sage not only destroyed public property, he exposed first responders and Amtrak employees to a substantial risk of serious injury. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners’ quick response to the scene and their speedy efforts to investigate this case.”

If convicted, Sage faces between 5 and 20 years in prison. Investigators had previously offered a reward for information in the case and released surveillance images.

Several agencies investigated the arson, including Amtrak’s Office of the Inspector General, Amtrak Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Beech Grove Fire Department, Beech Grove Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.