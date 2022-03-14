INDIANAPOLIS – A man with a long criminal history now faces federal charges in connection with a February police chase that ended in a crash.

Charges against Carl Young Jr. include possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Young on Feb. 16 after police said he stole a vehicle and led them on a pursuit that ended with Young crashing into another vehicle, injuring two people.

Prior to the chase, police said Young engaged in a domestic disturbance with a woman, stole the keys to her Jeep at gunpoint and then shot at her home.

Responding officers soon spotted the Jeep, but Young didn’t stop. He drove down Minnesota Street, ran a stop sign and hit a vehicle going north on State, police said.

After the crash, police seized cocaine, six pounds of marijuana and a loaded shotgun from the vehicle Young was driving.

He has numerous prior felony convictions, including three for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person within the last three years, according to federal prosecutors.

Court records show Young has been charged in 20 criminal cases over the last two decades in Marion County. He was wearing a GPS monitor at the time of his arrest.

If convicted on the new federal charges, Young faces up to 20 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, up to 5 years for possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and up to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He could face life imprisonment if convicted of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.