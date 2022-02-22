INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing several charges after he was involved in a crash with a police officer last week on the south side of Indianapolis.

Aaron D. Abney, 38, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and possession of marijuana.

At about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 17, an officer with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was headed east on E. Southport Rd. through the intersection of S. Meridian St. when he saw a vehicle on the two-lane roadway sitting with its lights off. The officer said he turned north into a driveway on Southport Rd in an attempt to turn around to make contact with the vehicle to make sure everyone was okay. He said he initiated his emergency lights to back out of the driveway but was struck on his driver’s side by another vehicle while backing out.

IMPD said the officer was injured and trapped inside of the vehicle. He was taken to IU Methodist Hospital for shooting pain down his leg and a possible pelvic injury, court documents show. Police have not provided an update on his injuries.

As other officers were helping the officer involved in the crash, bystanders alerted them to a man — later identified as Abney — trying to hide in a yard, documents state. Police said as officers approached him, they saw Abney toss a football-shaped bag later found to contain marijuana. Abney’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his speech was slurred, he smelled of marijuana and had an odor of alcohol emitting from his breath, IMPD said.

One officer claimed that, “while waiting to be transported without being asked and making a excited utterance Mr. Abney stated that he had drank just two margaritas,” court documents state.

When asked if he had anything else on him, Abney pulled out two marijuana cigarettes, said police.

Documents show that an officer, “administered a PBT on Mr. Abney which he was able to get a ambient air sample which was .060 which could be up to a .200 or higher via a normal sample.”

During an interview with police, Abney said he was headed home after visiting the Luciana’s restaurant on County Line Rd. and SR 135 and turned right on Southport Rd.

“Mr. Abney advised that there was a cop out of nowhere sitting parked in the middle of the road so he slammed on his brakes when he did it wouldnt stop so he just ran right into him,” court documents state.

Abney told police he sat in his vehicle for five minutes, and the officer did not get out of his vehicle. He said he got out of his vehicle and hid behind a tree because he was scared but did not feel drunk, per documents.

After being treated and released, Abney was taken to the Marion County Jail.