Man faces rape charges after IMPD finds him on top of woman in downtown parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing rape charges after police found him on top of a woman in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage.

On Tuesday, police were called to 327 North Illinois Street. The caller reported seeing a man pull a woman in a headlock into a parking garage elevator.

An officer arrived and searched the upper floors of the parking garage until he found two people on the ground. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the officer used his flashlight to see a man on top of a woman who had her bare legs closed and toward the ground.

Court documents state the man stood up with “a frightened and surprised look on his face,” and the woman told the officer he was trying to rape her.

The officer took the man — later identified as Marcus Carter — to the sex crimes office. The woman was taken to the hospital.

A detective met the woman at the hospital, where she gave a statement. Court documents show that she told the detective she was leaving a Kroger grocery store when Carter grabbed her arm and pulled her to the parking garage. She claimed he groped her and made threatening comments, placed her in a headlock and pulled her into the elevator. The woman said they went to the top floor, where Carter pushed her down, punched her in the head and climbed on top of her. She stated that he tried to pull down her shorts, but she crossed her legs to prevent her shorts from being removed. Then police arrived.

Documents state that Carter told detectives he met the woman earlier that day at Kroger. He said he bought her a drink and took her to the parking garage, where they had an altercation. Carter claimed she fell, and he fell on top of her, and then police showed up.

Carter is facing charges of rape, confinement, kidnapping, sexual battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.