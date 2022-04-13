BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis after he was shot during an apparent road-rage incident in Bloomington on Tuesday.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the 1400 block of N. Woodburn Avenue in regard to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a 39-year-old man sitting on the tailgate of a truck with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment, the Bloomington Police Department said.

The man told officers he was driving the truck south on Woodburn Avenue when a dark-colored car came up behind him very quickly. He said when he stopped the truck in the roadway and exited the driver’s seat, the car passed him and stopped in front of the truck. He claimed that after briefly exchanging words with a male in the car’s passenger seat, the male pointed a handgun at him and fired once, striking him in the leg, per BPD. The car then fled westbound on 17th Street, the man told police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information should call detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-349-3318.