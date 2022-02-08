Man found dead inside car after fatal shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police in Richmond are investigating a deadly shooting that took place on Monday evening.

Police were called to investigate a reported shooting in the 200 block of S. 23rd Street. They say Erik Michael Hendricks, 32, was found dead inside of a vehicle.

Investigators say they found two other people who had been in the car a few blocks away. They told police there was an argument in the vehicle, and someone took out a gun.

At this time, Richmond police are still investigating and say no arrests have been made.