The scene of the shooting at a Quality Inn on Lafayette Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Davoncia Beasley has been found guilty in the murder and robbery of Keegan Wolf that occurred in an Indianapolis hotel in September 2021.

A jury found Beasley guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery after a two-day jury trial. Beasley will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2023. He faces between 45 and 65 years in prison on his murder conviction alone.

Booking photo of Davoncia Beasley

According to previous reports, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Quality Inn & Suites in the 5000 block of Lafayette Road on Sept. 25, 2021.

Police found 32-year-old Keegan Wolf inside the hotel who had been shot to death.

Court documents revealed that Beasley shot and killed Wolf during a transaction at the hotel. Witnesses reported spotting Beasley fleeing from the hotel, getting into a vehicle, and leaving the scene. Forensic evidence and security footage also placed Beasley at the scene of the crime.

“This case exemplifies the important role collaboration plays throughout the duration of the criminal justice process,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “Investigators, community members, and prosecutors worked together to bring justice for Keegan Wolf and his family.”