INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465.

Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March.

Two other suspects, Jasinto Carter and Dawan Glenn, also face charges. Their cases are pending.

Jasinto Carter (left) and Dawan Glenn (right)

In the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2021, Indiana State Police were dispatched to a reported shooting on I-465 near the Crawfordsville Road exit on the west side. Troopers found a man who’d been shot in the arm next to a car. The driver, Emery, had been shot in the neck. He died at the scene.

Investigators discovered the two men had attended a rap competition at a club on the southwest side of Indianapolis. After leaving the club, a vehicle followed them and pulled alongside them on the interstate. Shots were fired; Emery was hit in the neck, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median.

Police identified Brown, Carter and Glenn as the suspects through a review of surveillance cameras from multiple businesses near the club. They were able to determine the whereabouts of the three men and linked them to the vehicle used in the shooting.

Brown and Glenn exchanged text messages and shared news articles about the shooting, police said. Phone location data also placed the three men’s cell phones on the interstate at the time of the incident.

Charges were filed against the trio in March 2022; police caught Carter and Brown in April. Glenn was arrested in June.

Carter is charged with murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon, according to court records. Glenn is charged with murder and attempted murder.