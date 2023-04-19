INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor has announced that a man who was charged in the death of Hannah Crutchfield, a 7-year-old child who was struck and killed in 2021 while she was leaving school, has been found not guilty.

Court proceedings

Torrell King, a 23-year-old who was charged with felony reckless homicide and criminal recklessness as well as multiple misdemeanors after Crutchfield’s death, was found not guilty on all charges Wednesday by a jury in Marion County court.

According to court records, the deadly crash in the crosswalk is alleged to have been the result of a road rage incident between King and a 17-year-old driver he was following.

A girl who was 17 years old at the time of Crutchfield’s death was charged at the same time as King. That girl was facing a host of charges in 2021 which included operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, operating a vehicle with never having received a license and more.

When asked on Tuesday for an update on the girl’s case, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said the matter was “adjudicated”.

“I can confirm the matter was adjudicated in juvenile court,” said MCPO communications director Michael Leffler. “I believe further information can only be released by the court.”

When asked for more information, Marion Superior Court 32 said it could not provide any information.

“Juvenile cases are confidential, so we are unable to give out information on any juvenile matters, pending or disposed. Thank you.” Marion Superior Court 32 when asked about the then-17-year-old’s case

The fatal crash

The crash that killed Hannah Crutchfield and seriously injured two others occurred on Sept. 14, 2021, at Washington Street and Ritter Avenue outside George W. Julian School.

The 7-year-old Crutchfield was crossing the street in the crosswalk with her mother and a crossing guard when they were struck. Crutchfield was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a hospital.

The crash occurred when the 17-year-old female driver swerved and struck a third vehicle, a Mercury Mariner, that was knocked into the three victims in the crosswalk.

The driver of the Mercury Mariner who was pushed into the three victims was not charged in the fatal crash.