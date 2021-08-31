Man found shot at Lugar Plaza downtown just before midnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting in downtown Indianapolis late Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 200 block of E. Market Street at 11:56 p.m. Officers found a male victim at Lugar Plaza in the 200 block of E. Washington Street.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last described as stable.

Police believe a second victim related to the shooting was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital. That person was last described as “awake and breathing.”

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

If anyone has information, they’re asked to call Detective McWhorter at 317-327-3475.