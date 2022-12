INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition Thursday morning after a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the man was found on Gent Avenue near the intersection of W. 21st Street and N. Harding Street.

He was shot twice: once in the arm and once in the chest.

Police said casings were found on the ground outside of a home. The victim was inside the residence by the time officers arrived.

Investigators have not released information on a suspect.