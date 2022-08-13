Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the reporting party who said they heard shots and saw vehicles parked in a driveway in which they have not seen before. The caller also told police the vehicles sped away from the area.

Officers were unable to locate anything at this location.

Then, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of South Adams on report of a possible shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they located people giving the victim CPR in the yard of the residence. Officers rendered aid until emergency services arrived. The victim was then transported to Marion Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Todd Gosha, 32 of Anderson.