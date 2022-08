INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after an overnight shooting on the north side of Indianapolis.

Police were sent to the 7100 block of Kingsford Road (just off W. 71st Street) around 2:10 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

A man was found shot outside of a residence. He was declared deceased at the scene.

According to IMPD officials at the scene, this is the 123rd homicide police have investigated in 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.