Man found shot outside gas station at 42nd and Post; Lawrence police suspect armed robbery connection

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting was reported at a gas station overnight in Lawrence.

Lawrence police were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to a Marathon station at the corner of 42nd and N. Post Road for a report of a person shot.

Police found a man inside a vehicle parked at the station. He had been shot at least once.

Witnesses told police the man had been approached by two individuals before the shooting. Police suspect this may have been an armed robbery attempt that resulted in a shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about a person of interest.