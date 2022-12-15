INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a truck that crashed into a near northside home.

Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue for a truck that crashed into a home.

Inside the vehicle, police said they found 26-year-old Dazion Dulin shot to death.

“I was sitting inside my house and I heard this loud banging noise,” said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. “I happen to look out and I hear this car engine come rumbling very loud.”

That neighbor said the truck crashed into two cars that were parked on the street before hopping the curve and crashing into a house.

“There were no injuries reported from anyone inside the home and no indication anyone was inside the house at the time,” Lt. Shane Foley said.

The neighbor who called 911 said others rushed to help Dulin, but it was too late.

“I feel terrible for the family and for anyone who’s involved,” the neighbor said. “It’s just horrible.”

Photo provided by Neeka Roney

FOX59 found a man who identified himself as Dulin’s father just a couple of doors down from where his son crashed and died. However, he didn’t want to speak to us about his son or what happened.

IMPD did say the killing appears to be targeted.

“Dazion was a loving person, he loved his family and most of all his 4 kids,” said Neeka Roney who shared a daughter with Dulin. “He was a great father and always did his best when it came to them. Whatever he had, he gave. He had the biggest heart that I’ve ever seen.”

Larry Veal said he knew the victim and grew up in the neighborhood where the killing happened.

Veal said despite efforts to revitalize the area, the violence problem is much deeper than that.

“We can build the outside of these homes and make them look really nice but let’s build the inside of ourselves,” Veal said. “The way you act, the way you respond will let you know if you’re gonna be around tomorrow.”

IMPD is asking people who live in and around the area to check their surveillance or doorbell cameras to see if they caught anything.

If they did or anyone has any information that could help investigators you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.