INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days.

IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

First responders determined the man was deceased and had been shot. Police believe the shooting occurred sometime earlier on Saturday.

This is the 12th homicide of October.

Sgt. Genae Cook said more people need to be versed in conflict resolution to avoid people losing their lives to violence.

“People are right now reaching for a weapon to solve a problem instead of communication.”

If you have any information, you can report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).