INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators have opened up a homicide investigation after a man who was believed to be assaulted on Monday, Feb. 20 died from his injuries nearly a week later.

IMPD said the victim died on Sunday, Feb. 26, six days after he was found near W. 22nd Street & N. Illinois Street. Police had been called to the area on an assault report.

Police found a man who was unconscious and appeared to be intoxicated.

When the man was taken to the hospital, staff alerted IMPD after finding multiple injuries and signs of trauma.

Aggravated assault detectives spoke to a man who claimed he was the one who injured the victim. He was released after speaking to police.

Now that homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, anyone with information about this incident should call Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475.