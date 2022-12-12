INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night.

Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Homicide detectives have located a person of interest and spoken to them. Investigators believe it’s an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov.