A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting at a gas station on Indianapolis’ northeast side.

IMPD was called to the Conoco Gas Station in the 3800 block of Butler Avenue on a disturbance call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound. The male was later taken to a Level 1 Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officers received numerous reports there was a loud disturbance on the property, before arriving on scene.

Police do not have any information on a potential suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.