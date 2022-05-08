FORTVILLE, Ind. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Fortville, Indiana.

The Fortville Police Department was dispatched Sunday afternoon to the 300 block of Park Creek Lane, a new street in Fortville, in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. He is said to be in critical condition.

There is currently no suspect information, FPD said, other than that the alleged shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. Police officers from McCordsville and Lawrence initially pursued the suspect vehicle, but later terminated the pursuit due to heavy traffic.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.