KOKOMO, Ind. — At approximately 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Kokomo Police responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street on a report of a drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and then to the Indianapolis location.

The victim is said to currently be in critical condition.

Investigators determined a single gunshot was fired into the home through a window, striking the victim in the head.

If anyone has information pertaining to this case you can contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.