INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot east of downtown Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot around 6:20 a.m. at Horizon House, located in the 1000 block of East Washington Street. They found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot.

Investigators said the suspect fled on foot and was caught on surveillance video. They are currently searching for a man, described as wearing a gray shirt and black pants with a blue drawstring bag.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in critical condition.

