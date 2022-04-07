DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Danville arrested a man after a nearly seven-hour standoff that began Wednesday evening.

According to the Danville Police Department, officers went to a home on S. Kentucky Street around 6:15 p.m. to serve felony warrants for Robert Lee Douglas Jr., 37.

Officials say Douglas had violated his parole in Hamilton County for a serious violent felon in possession of firearm and another for theft. Police in Fishers alerted officers in Danville that he may be hiding there.

When officers arrived to the home, they say Douglas was on the porch. He then fled into the house and refused to come out.

Police eventually got inside and learned Douglas was hiding in a bedroom. After some time, a woman was able to leave the room. She told police Douglas had a knife and would not let her leave at first.

The next approximate seven hours were spent trying to get Douglas to surrender peacefully on his own accord.

Just after 1 a.m., police say Douglas was found in the crawl space of the home. He had entered the space through a small vent in the bedroom.

He was arrested for his outstanding felony warrants along with additional counts of resisting law enforcement and criminal confinement.